VOTE: Will PM Modi live up to Virat's challenge?

May 24, 2018 09:52 IST

The PM has accepted the Indian skipper's challenge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted Indian skipper Virat Kohli's fitness challenge and said he will soon be sharing his own video.

The PM took to Twitter to respond to Kohli's challenge.

'Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. #HumFitTohIndiaFit,' he wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Kohli had accepted the challenge of Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and posted a video of him doing a butt plank on Twitter.

'I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore sir.

'Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma, our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay,' Virat tweeted.

The #FitnessChallenge, part of 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' campaign, was started by the Union Minister on May 22, when he posted a video of him doing push-ups.

In the same video, he threw a challenge at the Indian skipper, Hrithik Roshan and Saina Nehwal.

Hritik, who accepted the challenge, uploaded a video of him cycling to work.

'This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge This is how I commute to my office everyday. Sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT!' he captioned his video on Twitter.

Hrithik went ahead to challenge his father, mother, Tiger Shroff and Kunal Kapoor to 'inspire people to be the best versions of themselves.'

The Fit India movement was initiated by Prime Minister Modi in March, which has been gaining momentum since then.

He even talked about the movement in April's Mann Ki Baat and released a 3D-animated video of himself depicting the 'Trikonasana' posture.

'Last month, I had urged people to participate in the Fit India Movement. I am glad with the overwhelming support for the movement.

Many people have written to me about fitness, their experiences and what they do. I want to urge everyone to exercise for a healthy lifestyle,' he had said it then.

Lead photograph:(Left) Amit Dave/Reuters,(right) Courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram