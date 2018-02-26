When Sridevi stole our hearts on the ramp

Last updated on: February 26, 2018 10:16 IST

We go down memory lane and take a look at the times Sridevi set our hearts racing on the ramp.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bangalore Times Fashion Week/Instagram

As a showstopper for PC Jewellers at the Bangalore Times Fashion Week 2017, Sridevi commanded attention on the ramp. Dressed in a red bridal lehenga with a boat-neck choli, the actor had everyone mesmerised as she took to the runway wearing the Swarn Dharohar collection.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com



Back in 2009, Sridevi dazzled at Queeni Dhody's show in an off-shoulder black gown and statement jewellery adorning her neck.





Photographs: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com



In 2010, Sridevi made a grand entrance in a silver lurex gown complete with a train at the Lakme Fashion Week for designer Neeta Lulla.

After quitting films, Sridevi made a comeback on the ramp for designer duo Priya and Chintan at the 2018 Lakme India Fashion Week in a glamorous gold gown. The show was attended by Boney Kapoor and her daughters.

Photograph: Reuben NV