Before Veere Di Wedding: Kareena sets the bridal trend for 2018

January 19, 2018 12:06 IST

The star showstopped for designer Vikram Phadnis in the bridal colour of 2018.

Photograph: Courtesy @vikramphadnis/Instagram

Just a month after Anushka Sharma ditched the traditional bridal red for a blush pink lehenga for her wedding ceremony, it seems like it could be the bridal colour of 2018.

For his fashion show at Shop Qatar in Doha this week designer Vikram Phadnis picked a blush pink couture lehenga for his showstopper Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Phadnis styled the heavily embroidered creation with a double drape dupatta and jewellery by Curio Cottage.

Photographs: Courtesy @pompyhans and @poonamdamania/Instagram

Phadnis has said that the pink lehengas in his wedding collection this season are among his personal favourites.

And he is not alone.

Blush pink lehengas are also a popular choice with brides picking from designer Sabyasachi's collection this season.