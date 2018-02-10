amfAR Gala: Meet the red carpet stunners

February 10, 2018 09:52 IST

Check out the red carpet arrivals at amfAR gala this year.

Hailey Baldwin wore an ivory Roberto Cavalli lace-detailed gown.

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images



Elsa Hosk wore lilac silk pajamas with full sleeved blouse flaunting a lacy corset inside.

Daniela Braga bared some flesh.



Ann-Kathrin Vida hugged her curves in a thigh slit floor length gown with a tail.

Sofia Ella Symonds flaunted a sheer and lace strapless dress.

Bregje Heinen wore a one shoulder gown revealing her innerwear.

Devon Windsor appeared in a form fitting see through outfit.

Cindy Bruna worked a jacket with feathered accents.

Sara Sampaio was all about sparkle and shine.

Sharam Diniz looked edgy in a velvet backless gown.

Singer Halsey bared her thighs in one of the most risque outfits of the evening.

Heidi Klum in a structured backless gown.

Marianne Fonseca sported a snakeskin textured gown.