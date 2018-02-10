amfAR Gala: Meet the red carpet stunners

Check out the red carpet arrivals at amfAR gala this year.
Hailey Baldwin wore an ivory Roberto Cavalli lace-detailed gown.
Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Elsa Hosk wore lilac silk pajamas with full sleeved blouse flaunting a lacy corset inside.
Daniela Braga bared some flesh.
Ann-Kathrin Vida hugged her curves in a thigh slit floor length gown with a tail.
Sofia Ella Symonds flaunted a sheer and lace strapless dress.
Bregje Heinen wore a one shoulder gown revealing her innerwear.
Devon Windsor appeared in a form fitting see through outfit.
Cindy Bruna worked a jacket with feathered accents.
Sara Sampaio was all about sparkle and shine.
Sharam Diniz looked edgy in a velvet backless gown.
Singer Halsey bared her thighs in one of the most risque outfits of the evening.
Heidi Klum in a structured backless gown.
Marianne Fonseca sported a snakeskin textured gown.
