Why Harbhajan Singh is a fan of this young woman?

The woman in question is a young Mumbai-based cake designer who is working her way into our hearts with her ridiculously awesome cakes.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Pamplemousse Cakes/Instagram
Way back in 2015, when Mumbai-based cake designer Siddhi Shetty founded Pamplemousse Cakes, little did she know that her 'artistic cakes' would be such a rage.
Average is a word that simply doesn't fit into her dictionary and you'll rarely find an ordinary cake created by Siddhi.
She loves to experiment and her Instagram page is filled with edible artistry.
Take a look at some of her mind-blowing creations!
None of her parents were interested in baking, and Siddhi doesn't recall the time she started to bake, but she admits that she started off really young.
"I remember the tiny oven we had at home. At a young age, I'd bake in that oven.
"I was also a big fan of cake sculpting," she adds.
With Maggie Austin, an illustrious cake designer based in Washington DC, Siddhi worked on various interesting projects including one for the White House Christmas, above, commissioned by the Obamas in 2013. They created entirely sugar-crafted floral vases, sculpted hundreds of flowers, leaves and nearly thousand berries.
Siddhi's signature floral creations are not only handcrafted and visually striking, but also deliciously curated to suit the Indian palate.
'What a talented young girl... a beautiful cake made for my princess! Didn't feel like cutting it!' Harbhajan captioned this pic.
this
Comment
article