PIX: The grand feast that the Oscar winners are eating

Last updated on: March 05, 2018 11:34 IST

A look at the menu for 2018's Oscars Governor's Ball.

The attendees at the Oscars were definitely in for a treat.

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck and his team prepared a scrumptious menu for the stars who attended the 2018 Oscars Governor's Ball at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The A-listers attending the post-Oscars event such as host Jimmy Kimmel, Nicole Kidman and Armie Hammer feasted on dishes like chicken pot pie, macaroni and cheese with truffles, eggplant confit with salsa verde, ravioli and risotto with shrimp.

Helping the 68-year-old chef were 300 people in the kitchen and 900 waiters in the dining room.

As for the leftovers, it was donated to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

'People who don't really get anything, they're going to have a meal just like the biggest stars in the world,' said the chef.

Take a look at the lavish spread.

Chef Wolfgang Puck has been in charge of the food at the Governor's Ball for the last 24 years. This year he was joined by his son Byron Lazaroff-Puck.

Photograph: Courtesy @chefwolfgangpuck/Instagram

Chicken pot pie, macaroni and cheese with black truffles, eggplant confit with salsa verde, ravioli and risotto with shrimp, were just some of the dishes on the menu. Add to that caviar tins, 800 lobsters, and 30 whole salmon! The preparations for this feast began months ago.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The gold-covered chocolates that stole the show.

Photograph: Courtesy @chefwolfgangpuck/Instagram



Wrapped in salmon, these statues had a dash of caviar on them.

Photograph: Courtesy @chefwolfgangpuck/Instagram

Chef Wolfgang Puck's food creations for the Oscars are shown off on the red carpet. The pastry team created 6,000 chocolate Oscar statues for the 2018 post-Oscars Governors Ball.

Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters



Warm sugar is inflated to prepare a dessert.

Photographs: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

This is what one of the appetiser plates looked like.



A closer look at the scrumptious spread.

Golden globes were served as desserts!



There were cocktails named The Epilogue (left) and The Protagonist (right). 6,000 cocktail forks and 13,000 glasses were used.



Another Oscar-shaped chocolate simply because we can't stop drooling over them.

