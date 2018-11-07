rediff.com

Mouthwatering Diwali recipes you cannot resist

November 07, 2018 08:23 IST

We bet you cannot resist these sweet delights.

This Diwali, surprise your guests with these tempting restaurant-style desserts.

Recipes and photographs: Courtesy Toshin, Mumbai

Dark Secret

Ingredients

For chocolate half sphere

  • Tempered dark chocolate

For chocolate mousse

  • 8 gm custard powder
  • 100 milk
  • 250 gm chocolate
  • 350 gm whipping cream

Method

For chocolate half sphere

  • Fill the mould with tempered chocolate.
  • Empty the chocolate and leave the coated chocolate in mould to set.
  • Demould the chocolate sphere.

For chocolate thin

  • Spread the tempered chocolate on a acetate sheet.
  • Half set, cut in equal squares with proportionate to sphere size.

For chocolate mousse

  • Heat the milk to 60° C and add custard powder.
  • Add the chocolate chip to the mixture.
  • Remove from the heat, keep it aside and let it cool.
  • Whip the whipping cream to medium peak and add to the cooled mixture of the milk.
  • Fill the mousse in piping bag.

To assemble

  • Stick the chocolate sphere with chocolate thin with tempered chocolate.
  • Pipe the mousse in the sphere with a star nozzle.
  • Dust icing sugar and garnish with gold leaf and chocolate

I surrender

Ingredients

For vanilla decquoise

  • 60 gm confectioners sugar
  • 100 gm salted butter
  • 1 can/tin (400 gm) condensed milk
  • 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
  • 360 ml milk
  • 250 gm flour
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 2 tsp baking powder

For cheesecake

  • 8 gm custard powder
  • 50 ml milk
  • 250 gm mascarpone cheese
  • 175 gm icing sugar
  • 350 gm whipping cream
  • 32 gm agar agar
  • Vanilla pod
  • 80 gm strawberry puree

For strawberry jam

  • 150 gm jam

For strawberry glaze

  • 1 cup fresh strawberries, cleaned and mashed
  • 1 cup castor sugar
  • 3 tbsp cornstarch
  • 3/4 cup water
  • Few drops red food colour, optional
  • Slice fresh strawberries for assembly.

Method

Vanilla Sponge

  • Pre heat oven to 190 ° C.
  • Sieve all dry ingredients in one bowl. Give it a quick mix.
  • Mix all wet ingredients in another bowl.
  • Now pour wet ingredients to dry ones and whip it until no lumps, do not over mix.
  • Spread onto baking tray and baked at 190 ° C for 10 to 15 minutes.
  • Once cool, cut it, according to size of the mould.

Strawberry Cheesecake

  • Heat the milk to 60° C and add custard powder and agar agar.
  • Fold the mascarpone cheese in the custard.
  • Divide the mix in two separate bowls.
  • Add strawberry puree to one and fold it.
  • Slit open the vanilla pods, remove the extract with help of small knife and mix it with other part.
  • Whip the whipping cream to medium peak and add to both the bowl mix and fold.

Strawberry Glaze

  • Mash the fresh strawberries.
  • In a saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch.
  • Add in water and mashed strawberries.
  • Bring to a boil, stirring constantly and add food coloring if desire.
  • Remove from heat and transfer to bowl, cool it for 10-15 minutes.
  • Put the mixture through a sieve and smash them or use the food processor to get smooth texture.

Assembly (from bottom to top)

  • Lay the desired mould with vanilla sponge at the bottom.
  • Pipe in the strawberry cheesecake in half way and set it in refrigerator.
  • Place the slice strawberries on the top.
  • Pipe the vanilla mousse till the top and set it in the freezer till it is rock hard.
  • Demould it and pour the glaze on the top and trim all edges to perfection.
  • Garnish with fresh strawberries on the top.

Scarlet

Seductive velvety decquaise, slow reduced raspberries, raspberry jelly and tender raspberry mouse line cream.

Ingredients

Red velvet sponge

  • 195 gm all purpose flour
  • 30 gm cornstarch
  • 8 gm unsweetened cocoa powder
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 200 gm granulated sugar
  • ½ cup melted unsalted butter
  • 250 ml thick buttermilk
  • 2 tsp distilled white vinegar
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence
  • 1 tsp red food colour

Raspberry mousse

  • 400 gm raspberry purée
  • 250 gm whipping cream
  • 200 gm white chocolate
  • 32 gm agar agar

Raspberry Jam

  • 150 gm jam

Raspberry jelly

  • 150 gm raspberry purée
  • 6 gm agar agar

Spray Chocolate

  • 20 gm white chocolate
  • 20 gm cocoa butter
  • 1 gm red food colour

Method

Red Velvet Sponge

  • Pre heat oven to 190 ° C.
  • Sieve all dry ingredients in one bowl. Give it a quick mix.
  • Mix all wet ingredients in another bowl including food color.
  • Now pour wet ingredients to dry ones and whip it until no lumps, do not over mix.
  • Spread onto baking tray and baked at 190 ° C for 10 to 15 minutes.
  • Once cool cut it, according to size of the mould.

Raspberry Mouse

  • Melt the white chocolate using a double boiler.
  • Heats the raspberry purée, add Agar Agar to it and mix well.
  • Fold the melted white chocolate in Raspberry puree mix
  • Use a mixer to whip the heavy cream until soft peaks are formed.
  • Add the whipped cream to the raspberry-white chocolate mixture in small batches.

Raspberry Jelly

  • Heat the raspberry purée, add agar agar to it and mix well.
  • Spread it on thin baking tray and refrigerate.

To assemble ( Inverted Mould procedure)

  • Pipe in mousse in the desired mould half way and set it in freezer.
  • Cut the jelly as desired and place it on top of set mousse in the mousse leaving the edges.
  • Pipe the raspberry jam over jelly.
  • Fill in the mould till the top the raspberry mousse.
  • Place the cut red velvet sponge on the top and freeze.
  • Demould the mousse when it is set rock hard.
  • Spray red cocoa butter to finish.

