Mouthwatering Diwali recipes you cannot resist

We bet you cannot resist these sweet delights.
This Diwali, surprise your guests with these tempting restaurant-style desserts.
Recipes and photographs: Courtesy Toshin, Mumbai
Dark Secret
Ingredients
For chocolate half sphere
- Tempered dark chocolate
For chocolate mousse
- 8 gm custard powder
- 100 milk
- 250 gm chocolate
- 350 gm whipping cream
Method
For chocolate half sphere
- Fill the mould with tempered chocolate.
- Empty the chocolate and leave the coated chocolate in mould to set.
- Demould the chocolate sphere.
For chocolate thin
- Spread the tempered chocolate on a acetate sheet.
- Half set, cut in equal squares with proportionate to sphere size.
For chocolate mousse
- Heat the milk to 60° C and add custard powder.
- Add the chocolate chip to the mixture.
- Remove from the heat, keep it aside and let it cool.
- Whip the whipping cream to medium peak and add to the cooled mixture of the milk.
- Fill the mousse in piping bag.
To assemble
- Stick the chocolate sphere with chocolate thin with tempered chocolate.
- Pipe the mousse in the sphere with a star nozzle.
- Dust icing sugar and garnish with gold leaf and chocolate
I surrender
Ingredients
For vanilla decquoise
- 60 gm confectioners sugar
- 100 gm salted butter
- 1 can/tin (400 gm) condensed milk
- 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
- 360 ml milk
- 250 gm flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp baking powder
For cheesecake
- 8 gm custard powder
- 50 ml milk
- 250 gm mascarpone cheese
- 175 gm icing sugar
- 350 gm whipping cream
- 32 gm agar agar
- Vanilla pod
- 80 gm strawberry puree
For strawberry jam
- 150 gm jam
For strawberry glaze
- 1 cup fresh strawberries, cleaned and mashed
- 1 cup castor sugar
- 3 tbsp cornstarch
- 3/4 cup water
- Few drops red food colour, optional
- Slice fresh strawberries for assembly.
Method
Vanilla Sponge
- Pre heat oven to 190 ° C.
- Sieve all dry ingredients in one bowl. Give it a quick mix.
- Mix all wet ingredients in another bowl.
- Now pour wet ingredients to dry ones and whip it until no lumps, do not over mix.
- Spread onto baking tray and baked at 190 ° C for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Once cool, cut it, according to size of the mould.
Strawberry Cheesecake
- Heat the milk to 60° C and add custard powder and agar agar.
- Fold the mascarpone cheese in the custard.
- Divide the mix in two separate bowls.
- Add strawberry puree to one and fold it.
- Slit open the vanilla pods, remove the extract with help of small knife and mix it with other part.
- Whip the whipping cream to medium peak and add to both the bowl mix and fold.
Strawberry Glaze
- Mash the fresh strawberries.
- In a saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch.
- Add in water and mashed strawberries.
- Bring to a boil, stirring constantly and add food coloring if desire.
- Remove from heat and transfer to bowl, cool it for 10-15 minutes.
- Put the mixture through a sieve and smash them or use the food processor to get smooth texture.
Assembly (from bottom to top)
- Lay the desired mould with vanilla sponge at the bottom.
- Pipe in the strawberry cheesecake in half way and set it in refrigerator.
- Place the slice strawberries on the top.
- Pipe the vanilla mousse till the top and set it in the freezer till it is rock hard.
- Demould it and pour the glaze on the top and trim all edges to perfection.
- Garnish with fresh strawberries on the top.
Scarlet
Seductive velvety decquaise, slow reduced raspberries, raspberry jelly and tender raspberry mouse line cream.
Ingredients
Red velvet sponge
- 195 gm all purpose flour
- 30 gm cornstarch
- 8 gm unsweetened cocoa powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 200 gm granulated sugar
- ½ cup melted unsalted butter
- 250 ml thick buttermilk
- 2 tsp distilled white vinegar
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 1 tsp red food colour
Raspberry mousse
- 400 gm raspberry purée
- 250 gm whipping cream
- 200 gm white chocolate
- 32 gm agar agar
Raspberry Jam
- 150 gm jam
Raspberry jelly
- 150 gm raspberry purée
- 6 gm agar agar
Spray Chocolate
- 20 gm white chocolate
- 20 gm cocoa butter
- 1 gm red food colour
Method
Red Velvet Sponge
- Pre heat oven to 190 ° C.
- Sieve all dry ingredients in one bowl. Give it a quick mix.
- Mix all wet ingredients in another bowl including food color.
- Now pour wet ingredients to dry ones and whip it until no lumps, do not over mix.
- Spread onto baking tray and baked at 190 ° C for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Once cool cut it, according to size of the mould.
Raspberry Mouse
- Melt the white chocolate using a double boiler.
- Heats the raspberry purée, add Agar Agar to it and mix well.
- Fold the melted white chocolate in Raspberry puree mix
- Use a mixer to whip the heavy cream until soft peaks are formed.
- Add the whipped cream to the raspberry-white chocolate mixture in small batches.
Raspberry Jelly
- Heat the raspberry purée, add agar agar to it and mix well.
- Spread it on thin baking tray and refrigerate.
To assemble ( Inverted Mould procedure)
- Pipe in mousse in the desired mould half way and set it in freezer.
- Cut the jelly as desired and place it on top of set mousse in the mousse leaving the edges.
- Pipe the raspberry jam over jelly.
- Fill in the mould till the top the raspberry mousse.
- Place the cut red velvet sponge on the top and freeze.
- Demould the mousse when it is set rock hard.
- Spray red cocoa butter to finish.
