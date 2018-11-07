Mouthwatering Diwali recipes you cannot resist

November 07, 2018 08:23 IST

We bet you cannot resist these sweet delights.

This Diwali, surprise your guests with these tempting restaurant-style desserts.

Recipes and photographs: Courtesy Toshin, Mumbai

Dark Secret

Ingredients

For chocolate half sphere

Tempered dark chocolate

For chocolate mousse

8 gm custard powder

100 milk

250 gm chocolate

350 gm whipping cream

Method

For chocolate half sphere

Fill the mould with tempered chocolate.

Empty the chocolate and leave the coated chocolate in mould to set.

Demould the chocolate sphere.

For chocolate thin

Spread the tempered chocolate on a acetate sheet.

Half set, cut in equal squares with proportionate to sphere size.

For chocolate mousse

Heat the milk to 60° C and add custard powder.

Add the chocolate chip to the mixture.

Remove from the heat, keep it aside and let it cool.

Whip the whipping cream to medium peak and add to the cooled mixture of the milk.

Fill the mousse in piping bag.

To assemble

Stick the chocolate sphere with chocolate thin with tempered chocolate.

Pipe the mousse in the sphere with a star nozzle.

Dust icing sugar and garnish with gold leaf and chocolate

I surrender

Ingredients

For vanilla decquoise

60 gm confectioners sugar

100 gm salted butter

1 can/tin (400 gm) condensed milk

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

360 ml milk

250 gm flour

1 tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

For cheesecake

8 gm custard powder

50 ml milk

250 gm mascarpone cheese

175 gm icing sugar

350 gm whipping cream

32 gm agar agar

Vanilla pod

80 gm strawberry puree

For strawberry jam

150 gm jam

For strawberry glaze

1 cup fresh strawberries, cleaned and mashed

1 cup castor sugar

3 tbsp cornstarch

3/4 cup water

Few drops red food colour, optional

Slice fresh strawberries for assembly.

Method

Vanilla Sponge

Pre heat oven to 190 ° C.

Sieve all dry ingredients in one bowl. Give it a quick mix.

Mix all wet ingredients in another bowl.

Now pour wet ingredients to dry ones and whip it until no lumps, do not over mix.

Spread onto baking tray and baked at 190 ° C for 10 to 15 minutes.

Once cool, cut it, according to size of the mould.

Strawberry Cheesecake

Heat the milk to 60° C and add custard powder and agar agar.

Fold the mascarpone cheese in the custard.

Divide the mix in two separate bowls.

Add strawberry puree to one and fold it.

Slit open the vanilla pods, remove the extract with help of small knife and mix it with other part.

Whip the whipping cream to medium peak and add to both the bowl mix and fold.

Strawberry Glaze

Mash the fresh strawberries.

In a saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch.

Add in water and mashed strawberries.

Bring to a boil, stirring constantly and add food coloring if desire.

Remove from heat and transfer to bowl, cool it for 10-15 minutes.

Put the mixture through a sieve and smash them or use the food processor to get smooth texture.

Assembly (from bottom to top)

Lay the desired mould with vanilla sponge at the bottom.

Pipe in the strawberry cheesecake in half way and set it in refrigerator.

Place the slice strawberries on the top.

Pipe the vanilla mousse till the top and set it in the freezer till it is rock hard.

Demould it and pour the glaze on the top and trim all edges to perfection.

Garnish with fresh strawberries on the top.

Scarlet

Seductive velvety decquaise, slow reduced raspberries, raspberry jelly and tender raspberry mouse line cream.

Ingredients

Red velvet sponge

195 gm all purpose flour

30 gm cornstarch

8 gm unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

200 gm granulated sugar

½ cup melted unsalted butter

250 ml thick buttermilk

2 tsp distilled white vinegar

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 tsp red food colour

Raspberry mousse

400 gm raspberry purée

250 gm whipping cream

200 gm white chocolate

32 gm agar agar

Raspberry Jam

150 gm jam

Raspberry jelly

150 gm raspberry purée

6 gm agar agar

Spray Chocolate

20 gm white chocolate

20 gm cocoa butter

1 gm red food colour

Method

Red Velvet Sponge

Pre heat oven to 190 ° C.

Sieve all dry ingredients in one bowl. Give it a quick mix.

Mix all wet ingredients in another bowl including food color.

Now pour wet ingredients to dry ones and whip it until no lumps, do not over mix.

Spread onto baking tray and baked at 190 ° C for 10 to 15 minutes.

Once cool cut it, according to size of the mould.

Raspberry Mouse

Melt the white chocolate using a double boiler.

Heats the raspberry purée, add Agar Agar to it and mix well.

Fold the melted white chocolate in Raspberry puree mix

Use a mixer to whip the heavy cream until soft peaks are formed.

Add the whipped cream to the raspberry-white chocolate mixture in small batches.

Raspberry Jelly

Heat the raspberry purée, add agar agar to it and mix well.

Spread it on thin baking tray and refrigerate.

To assemble ( Inverted Mould procedure)