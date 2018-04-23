WorldBookDay: Readers recommend their favourite books!

April 23, 2018 15:54 IST

We asked you to name your favourite books on the occasion of World Book Day.

This is what some of our readers shared.

Farhan Aziz wrote: 'The Girl On The Train by Paula Hawkins is a chilling mystery that will make you never want to get blackout drunk ever again.'

Anirudh Karthik said that his favourite was Abby Geni's The Lightkeepers. 'It's hard to stop turning pages as Geni leaves us wondering whether Miranda's honesty and even her memory can be trusted. As the natural perils of the Farallon Islands loom so ominous, getting out safe seems impossible.'

Atul Chikodikar didn't particularly list a single favourite, but he had some wise words to share. 'Books are my real friends, buddies, and life companions. They provide me with strength, resource, comfort and support.'

Varsha Singhe's favourite is The History of Great Things by Elizabeth Crane. 'Spanning generations, Crane's book exposes the changes in how we approach love, marriage and family.'

Alpana Gupta wrote: 'My favourite book is The Old Man and the Sea. Santiago's tough time in the sea, all alone catching a marlin is very inspiring. The book teaches you how to face adversities in life boldly. I love the line 'man can be destroyed but not defeated'.'

Puspita Panda shared: 'Recently I read Great Works by Leo Tolstoy, a short story collection. In all the stories, the message is never to lose faith in humanity which will lead one to divinity. Indeed a great collection!'

