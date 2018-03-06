Google doodles Spanish writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Last updated on: March 06, 2018 10:04 IST

Today's Google doodle honours Spanish language writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

Google today celebrated the work and life of one of Columbia's most prominent authors Gabriel García Marquez, whose work was appreciated all over the world, on his 91st birth anniversary.

Described as one of the most popular Spanish-language writers, Gabriel García Marquez was born on March 06, 1927.

Marque was considered as one of the most significant authors of the 20th century.

He was awarded the 1972 Neustadt International Prize for Literature and the 1982 Nobel Prize in Literature. He pursued a self-directed education that resulted in his leaving law school for a career in journalism.

Marquez was also a poet, short-story writer, screen writer and journalist.

In 1982, Marque became the first Colombian and only the fourth Latin American author to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

García Marquez wrote many acclaimed non-fiction works and short stories, but is best known for his novels, such as One Hundred Years of Solitude (1967), The Autumn of the Patriarch (1975) and Love in the Time of Cholera (1985).

His works have achieved significant critical acclaim and widespread commercial success. He popularised a literary style known as magic realism, which uses magical elements and events in otherwise ordinary and realistic situations.

García Marquez was a "committed Leftist" throughout his life who adhered to socialist beliefs.

Critics often describe the language that García Marquez's imagination produces as visual or graphic. Marquez explained that each of his stories was inspired by "a visual image".