Beautiful and brave! A burn survivor is helping people embrace their scars

Last updated on: March 26, 2018 11:46 IST

Scars are nothing to be ashamed of, says the founder of Love Disfigure.

Sylvia Mac from London is the founder of Love Disfigure.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sylvia Mac/Instagram

The fashion industry has embraced people of different colours and sizes.

But according to Sylvia Mac, it's time models with scars and disfigurements are accepted into the fold.

A burn survivor from London, Sylvia started a campaign urging people with disfigurements to embrace and love their scars.

Through her Instagram page, Love Disfigure, she is hoping to raise awareness for these survivors and also make them feel comfortable about their bodies.

'I campaign for those suffering with their disfigurement by raising awareness and showing support through my blogs and social media,' Sylvia wrote on the Love Disfigure website. “I continue to share my photos and reach out to different industries so that people affected by their appearance can become Olympic swimmers, actors, actresses, dancers, lawyers, doctors etc. Don't allow the way you look stop you from achieving.”

A former competitive swimmer herself, Mac has set up a swimming club for people with “skin conditions, health conditions, scars, marks, burns to help them become confident again.”

To raise awareness for the cause and show that scars are nothing to be ashamed of, they recently held a swimwear photo shoot where women and children proudly showed off their scars.

Take a look at the pics!

Love Disfigure recently held a swimwear photo shoot where women and children proudly showed off their scars to raise awareness and show that scars are nothing to be ashamed of.

'My Love Disfigure campaign is about everyone... age, size, gender, ethnicity, disability and disfigurement,' Sylvia captioned this pic.

Chloe Rose, a model from London, was a part of the photo shoot. 'I do not care whether my scarred and imperfect body offends you... it is mine and I shall do as I wish with it.'

Chloe along with Elsie and Isabella Fernandes. Elsie's parents came all the way down from Scotland to London to take part in the photo shoot.

Happy faces from the campaign. 'I particularly love this photo because how many model pics do you see everyone smiling happy,' wrote Sylvia.