When Naseer Hussain called Kaif a 'bus driver'

February 28, 2018 22:09 IST

IMAGE: Mohammad Kaif of India celebrates their win during the match against England in the NatWest One Day Series Final at Lord's. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif, on Wednesday, claimed that he was once called a 'bus driver' by former England captain Nasser Hussain in the final of the 2002 NatWest Series.

Kaif, who was holding a Question and Answer session on his Twitter account, was asked by a fan how the Nasser Hussain-led England had sledged him during his match-winning 87 in that crucial match.

Replying to the query, Kaif wrote, "Yes, Nasser Hussain actually called me a Bus driver :) was good to take them for a ride!"

Kaif had shared a match-winning 121-run partnership with Yuvraj Singh (69) as the duo pulled off a record 326-run chase after being reduced to 146 for 5 at one stage during the match.