Warner, Smith handed 1-year bans: Report

Last updated on: March 28, 2018 14:44 IST

IMAGE: Steve Smith and David Warner. Photograph: John Sibley Livepic/Action Images via Reuters

Steve Smith and David Warner have reportedly been banned for one year, ruling them out of the home series against India, while Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension as Cricket Australia came down heavily on the errant trio which disgraced itself in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

"I understand that Steve Smith and David Warner are getting a 12-month ban from the game in Australia," ABC's chief cricket commentator Jim Maxwell was quoted as saying in the report.

"I don't know how that affects them elsewhere in the world, but I understand that is the nature of the penalty, the sanction as they like to call it."

Maxwell was unaware about the fate of Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on camera scuffing up the ball during the Cape Town test against South Africa.

CA chief James Sutherland is expected to officially announce "significant sanctions" for the trio at a news conference in Johannesburg later on Wednesday.

Smith, Warner and Bancroft were sent back home midway into the Test series against South Africa after admitting that they plotted to tamper the ball with sandpaper in the third Test in Cape Town.

However, chief coach Darren Lehmann was surprisingly given a clean chit after CA concluded its preliminary investigations on Tuesday.

Tim Paine will captain Australia in the final Test match in Johannesburg with reinforcements in middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell along with openers Joe Burns and Matt Renshaw scheduled to arrive tomorrow.

Earlier, Warner stepped down as IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper days after Smith gave up his captaincy of the Rajasthan Royals.

Media reports stated that the three players have a week to appeal against the sanctions.