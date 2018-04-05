rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Warner follows Smith and Bancroft, won't challenge ban

Warner follows Smith and Bancroft, won't challenge ban

April 05, 2018 12:50 IST

David Warner

IMAGE: Former Australia cricket team vice-captain David Warner breaks down during a press conference at the offices of Cricket NSW, in Sydney. Photograph: AAP/Ben Rushton/Reuters.

David Warner joined former captain Steve Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft in deciding not to contest the sanctions imposed on him by his cricket board for his role in last month's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Cricket Australia slapped Smith and Warner with 12-months bans, while Bancroft, who was caught using a piece of sandpaper on the ball in the third Test in Cape Town, was suspended for nine months.

 

"I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me," Warner said on his verified Twitter account on Thursday.

"I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model."

Smith and Bancroft confirmed on Wednesday that they had accepted the CA sanctions.

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith, NSW, Australia
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use