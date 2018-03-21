rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Two-time champs West Indies qualify for 2019 ICC World Cup

Two-time champs West Indies qualify for 2019 ICC World Cup

March 21, 2018 21:39 IST

A West Indies bowler celebrates a Scotland wicket

Two-time World Cup winners West Indies qualified for next year's tournament after rain ended Scotland's modest run chase and handed the Caribbean side victory by five runs on the Duckworth Lewis method in their qualifying match on Wednesday.

In a match that guaranteed qualification for the winner, the West Indies were bowled out for 198 to give Scotland a gilt-edged chance of participating at their fourth finals when the World Cup is hosted in England next year.

 

Scotland were 125 for five in their chase with some 14 overs still in hand when rain began to fall in Harare with a light shower unexpectedly turning into a heavy thunderstorm.

The contest was called off around 30 minutes after the players had left the field, allowing the West Indies to avoid a major upset.

Scotland opener Safyaan Sharif removed Chris Gayle with the first ball of the game and, along with Brad Wheal, went on to take three wickets as all the bowlers impressed.

Evin Lewis, who scored 66, and Marlon Samuels who scored 51 were the only batsmen who made significant contributions for the Windies.

Scotland lost their captain Kyle Coetzer in the third over as they began their chase and were constantly under pressure but looking to break the shackles when the storm arrived.

George Munsey was 32 not out in a holding role while Michael Leask was on the front foot and had scored 14 runs off 10 balls.

On Thursday, hosts Zimbabwe can make sure of the other qualifying berth if they beat the United Arab Emirates in their last qualifier in Harare, although the venue was left heavily waterlogged by Wednesday's rainfall.

IMAGE: A West Indies bowler celebrates a Scotland wicket

Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Scotland, ICC, West Indies, Duckworth Lewis, Chris Gayle
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use