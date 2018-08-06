Ben Stokes trial: England cricketer 'lost control' in brawl, court told

August 06, 2018 19:42 IST

IMAGE: File photo of Ben Stokes leaves Bristol Magistrates Court in Bristol. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

England cricketer Ben Stokes mocked two gay men and flicked his cigarette at them before ‘losing control’ during a brawl with two different men, a court heard heard on Monday as his trial for affray began.

The cricketer allegedly, acting in ‘revenge, retaliation or punishment’, was involved in a ‘sustained episode of significant violence’, prosecutor Nicholas Corsellis told a jury at Bristol Crown Court in southwest England.

Stokes, 27, who starred on Saturday as England beat India at Edgbaston, is being tried alongside 27-year-old Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale, 28. They each deny the charge of affray.