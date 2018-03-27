Smith, Warner, Bancroft sent home; Lehmann stays

Last updated on: March 27, 2018 23:19 IST

IMAGE: `Australia's Steve Smith and coach Darren Lehmann. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are being sent home from the South Africa tour in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal that has shaken the sport but coach Darren Lehmann was not involved, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

The sanction against the trio was announced by Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland, who had flown into Johannesburg just hours earlier to get to the bottom of the scandal, at a packed news conference.

He said significant punishments would be handed out to the trio after a more thorough investigation.

Tim Paine has been named as the new Australia captain in place of Smith.

The pre-meditated attempt to cheat has drawn condemnation from around the world, with ball-tampering a serious breach of the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct.

Read below the complete Cricket Australia Statement:

The Cricket Australia Board has received preliminary findings of the investigation into last weekend’s events in Cape Town involving the Australian Men’s Cricket Team.

Following this, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland has officially reported Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for breaching article 2.3.5 of Cricket Australia’s Code of Conduct.

All three players reported will depart South Africa tomorrow. The replacement players will fly to Johannesburg over the next 24 hours to join the squad for the Fourth Test against South Africa.

The three replacement players are Matthew Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns.

The Cricket Australia Board has endorsed Tim Paine as Captain of the Australian Men’s Test Team.

Sanctions are expected to be announced within the next 24 hours.

The preliminary findings have confirmed that prior knowledge of the incident in Cape Town was confined to only the three players reported.

Cricket Australia Chairman, David Peever said:

“We understand and share the anger of fans and the broader Australian community about the events that unfolded in Cape Town on Saturday.

“This issue goes beyond the technical nature of the offences and various codes of conduct. It is about the integrity and reputation of Australian Cricket and Australian sport.

“Ultimately, it is about whether Australians can feel proud of their national sporting teams.

“That depends as much on the way the players conduct themselves, as it does about winning or losing.

“It is about how we play the game,” Peever concluded.

Cricket Australia CEO, James Sutherland said:

“In view of the broader reputational and integrity issues involved, the sanctions that will be contemplated are significant. The process must therefore be thorough to ensure that all relevant issues have been examined.

“I understand the appetite for urgency given the reputation of Australia as a sporting nation has been damaged in the eyes of many. However, urgency must be balanced with due process given the serious implications for all involved.

“In addition to sanctions for individuals, Cricket Australia will initiate an independent review into the conduct and culture of our Australian men’s teams.

“We will have more to say about this review in the coming days, but it will be conducted by an expert panel who will report to the Cricket Australia Board,” Sutherland concluded.

Mr Sutherland also indicated strong support for ICC Chief Executive Officer David Richardson’s comments on Sunday that the game needs to have a hard look at itself, to improve standards of behaviour across the board.