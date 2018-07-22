rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sri Lanka suspend repeat-offender Gunathilaka from international cricket

Sri Lanka suspend repeat-offender Gunathilaka from international cricket

July 22, 2018 22:37 IST

Sri Lanka all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended from all forms of international cricket by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the sport's national governing body, pending an inquiry into an alleged breach of code of conduct regulations.

Danushka Gunathilaka. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The 27-year-old's suspension will come into affect after the conclusion of the ongoing Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Tuesday.

Gunathilaka's fee for the match will also be withheld pending the outcome of the inquiry.

Details about the exact nature of Gunathilaka's offence are yet to be revealed.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) decided to suspend Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of international cricket for breaching the 'Player Code of Conduct', pending inquiry," the SLC said in a statement.

"The decision to suspend the player was taken following an initial inquiry conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket, after the team management reported that the player have violated the 'Code of Conduct'."

Gunathilaka was suspended for three matches by SLC last October for misconduct during the home series against India.

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Danushka Gunathilaka, SLC, Sri Lanka, Peter, South Africa
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use