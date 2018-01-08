rediff.com

Saha surpasses Dhoni to claim new 'keeping record

January 08, 2018 19:58 IST

India's Jasprit Bumrah and Wriddhiman Saha celebrate the wicket of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on Day 4 of the 1st Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Monday

IMAGE: India's Jasprit Bumrah and Wriddhiman Saha celebrate the wicket of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on Day 4 of the 1st Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Wriddhiman Saha became the first Indian wicket-keeper to affect 10 dismissals in a Test during the ongoing opening match between India and South Africa in Newlands in Cape Town on Monday.

 

The 33-year-old surpassed former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had claimed nine dismissals in a Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2014.

He achieved the feat on the fourth day of the match.

Saha took 10 catches -- five in each South African innings -- to take his number of dismissals to 85, including 10 stumpings.

He also eclipsed Farokh Engineer's record of 82 dismissals to become the fifth most successful Indian wicketkeeper.

Tags: Wriddhiman Saha, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Cape Town, South Africa, India
 

