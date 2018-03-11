Sachin Tendulkar: 'True rockstar on & off feild'

March 11, 2018 15:30 IST

Fans hail Sachin Tendulkar as his film wins another award

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar during the launch of the trailer for Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Fans have been hailing Sachin Tendulkar since his film, 'A Billion Dreams' won another award.

The 2017 docudrama-biographical film won an Award of Excellence at The Accolade Global Film Competition 2018.

A fan wrote, "God's movie".

Another fan tweeted in Hindi which roughly translated to 'the one who has won the world, another accolade just adds to his collection.Sachin Sachin'.

"True rockstar on & off feild", wrote another fan.

A tweet read, "This movie had me till the end".

Announcing the news, Taran Adarsh, the trade-analyst, had tweeted, "#Sachin #ABillionDreams wins yet another award..."

'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' captures Tendulkar's cricket and personal life in substantial detail, as well as reveals few aspects of his life which have never been heard of or seen before.

The film was directed by James Erskine and was released on May 26, 2017, in five languages - Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.