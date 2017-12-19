SA recall de Villiers, Steyn with an eye on India series

December 19, 2017 13:49 IST

IMAGE: Dale Steyn, left, celebrates a wicket with AB de Villiers. Photograph: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images

AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn make their long-awaited return to the South Africa Test squad for the day-night four-day Test match against Zimbabwe to be played at St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth, from December 26 to 29.



De Villiers' last Test was against England in January 2016 while Steyn has been recovering from a serious shoulder injury suffered against Australia at Perth just over a year ago.

A third player, Vernon Philander, is also back in the Proteas squad after missing the most recent series against Bangladesh following an injury picked up during the winter tour to England.



"It is a very exciting moment not just for South Africa but for world cricket to have Dale and AB, two icons of the game, back in the multi-day format," commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) National Selection Panel Convener Linda Zondi.

"After Zimbabwe we have two very tough home Test Series coming up against India, the No. 1 ranked side in the world, and Australia, who have just regained the Ashes in their current series against England.



"AB and Dale bring loads of experience to the side apart from being two of the South African all-time greats. It is also good to have Vernon back and it is very encouraging that our four premium fast bowlers -- Steyn, Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel -- are all back in the selection mix.”



South Africa Test squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.



However, De Villiers (lower back strain) and Chris Morris (groin strain) have been withdrawn from the SA Invitation XI to play Zimbabwe in a three-day tour match at Eurolux Boland Park, starting on Wednesday.



"AB de Villiers is struggling with lower back stiffness and has been withdrawn from the three-day warm-up match as a precaution," commented Proteas team manager Dr. Mohammed Moosajee. "He is, however, available for selection for the Test match against Zimbabwe.”