Rabada appeal hearing set for March 19

March 17, 2018 11:02 IST

Kagiso Rabada

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates a wicket. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will have his appeal against a two-match suspension on Monday as he seeks to play in the rest of the Test series against Australia.

Rabada was found guilty of "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player" after leaning his shoulder into Steve Smith when he dismissed the Australia captain in the first innings of South Africa's six wicket win in the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

 

Rabada was given three demerit points by the International Cricket Council match referee Jeff Crowe, taking him past the tally of eight that triggers an automatic two-game suspension.

New Zealander Michael Heron has been appointed as the judicial commissioner for the hearing, which will be held via video conference on Monday, the ICC said in a statement.

Heron will then have 48 hours to arrive at a decision.

The third Test starts Thursday in Cape Town. The four-match series is tied at 1-1.

Although there was contact made with Smith, Rabada has maintained it was accidental.

He was the fifth player to be sanctioned by the ICC in a tempestuous Test series so far. The others were Australia's David Warner, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Marsh, and South Africa's Quinton de Kock.

© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
