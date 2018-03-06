rediff.com

Pune curator Salgaoncar suspended for six months

Pune curator Salgaoncar suspended for six months

Last updated on: March 06, 2018 21:58 IST

Salgaoncar handed six-month suspension backdated to date of internal suspension

Official found guilty of failing to report an approach but not of corruption

IMAGE: The Maharashtra Cricket Association's stadium in Pune. Photograph: BCCI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has handed a six-month suspension to an Indian groundsman for failing to report a corrupt approach during a one-day international against New Zealand in October.

 

India Today television showed Pandurang Salgaoncar telling their undercover reporters, who were posing as bookmakers, he could manipulate the Pune pitch and share information about the playing surface in violation of the ICC's anti-corruption code.

"We have carried out an extensive investigation based on the allegations made by India Today and the material they shared with us," Alex Marshall, the ICC's general manager, anti-corruption, said in a statement.

"I am satisfied that Mr. Salgaoncar has no case to answer on the broad allegations of corruption made by India Today."

Salgaoncar was suspended by the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) ahead of the one-dayer between India and New Zealand in Pune but the match went ahead after the ICC match referee cleared the pitch.

The groundsman has accepted his offence and his ban will be backdated to Oct. 25 when he was suspended by the local host MCA.

© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
