PIX: Tendulkar, Kambli back together on the field!

November 01, 2018 18:01 IST

The Mumbai camp of the Tendulkar MIddlesex Global Academy (TGMA) got underway today at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, bringing together the two legends of Mumbai cricket -- Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli.



Enthusiastic boys and girls from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane , Pune and other parts of the country participated on Day 1 of the four-day camp.

The children in two batches were imparted training in sharpening up their skills under the watchful eyes of Tendulkar, Kambli along with some current and former England players including Dawid Malan, Toby Roland James and Nick Compton.



The camps have been launched in partnership with English county side Middlesex.

The other coaches, who were involved were Milind Gunjal, John Simpson, Pradeep Sundaram, and Shatanu Sugwekar.



The Navi Mumbai camp will conclude on November 4 and will be followed by a camp at MIG Cricket Club, Mumbai from Novermber 6 to 9.

This will be followed by a camp in Bishop School, Pune will be from November 12-15. Those who wish to register can do so at www.camptendulkarmga.in



Tendulkar and Kambli, arguably among the most-accomplished cricketers from Mumbai, are hoping to spot young talent from the city they have grown up in.

“Vinod and I have played together from the time we were in school. When we met recently, I told him about my project and Vinod readily agreed to contribute. I am delighted to have him on board,” Tendulkar had told Mumbai Mirror recently.