PIX: How SA clobbered India to level T20 series

Last updated on: February 22, 2018 14:20 IST

IMAGE: South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen played a sensational knock of 69 runs off 30 balls to take South Africa across the finish line. Photograph: CSA/Twitter

Heinrich Klaasen smashed 69 from 30 balls to steer South Africa to a six-wicket victory over India in the second Twenty20 International at Pretoria on Wednesday and level the three-match series at 1-1.

After being put into bat, India reached 188 for four in their 20 overs, their innings anchored by a magnificent 79 from 48 balls by Manish Pandey, while MS Dhoni pitched in with a brilliant 52 from 28 balls.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni hoists one over the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

The pair put on an unbeaten 98 in 56 balls to see their side post an above par score.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal cuts a frustrated figure after dropping a return catch off Behardien's bat. Photograph: BCCI

Yet wicket-keeper-batsman Klaasen tore into the tourists’ attack, in particular leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (0-64 in four overs), as he smashed seven sixes in his best score in the international 20-over format in just his second match.

IMAGE: JP Duminy bats en route his 64 not out from 40 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Captain JP Duminy (64 not out from 40 balls) saw the side home with an innings that did not produce the same explosive power, but was clever in its execution, as South Africa reached 189 for four with eight balls remaining.

The third and series-deciding match will be played in Cape Town on Saturday.