PHOTOS: What is Tendulkar upto in Bhutan

October 22, 2018 18:41 IST

'I had a great time playing football with these cute little kids in Bhutan.'

Sachin Tendulkar has embarked on a unique journey to Bhutan.

India's cricketing icon, accompanied by wife Anjali, is in Bhutan to speard awareness about UNICEF Handwash initiative.





During his visit, the former India cricketer met with Bhutan’s interim Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Wangchuk and interacted with the Bhutan national cricket team earlier on Monday.





Tendulkar also visited a government school and played different sports with kids and talked about importance of handwashing, he also played friendly game with the Bhutan cricket team.



"I had a great time playing football with these cute little kids in Bhutan. After the game, we washed our hands with soap to demonstrate that playing is important but what’s even more important is to wash our hands after any activity, especially before eating food," Tendulkar said.





Tendulkar has been associated with UNICEF for more than a decade now and has supported various of the organization’s causes.



In 2003, he put his weight behind an initiative focused at creating awareness about polio and polio prevention in India. He has also been involved with UNICEF’s initiative to promote hygiene and sanitation in communities in 2008.





In 2013, Tendulkar was appointed UNICEF Ambassador for South Asia to advocate this important cause all the region.