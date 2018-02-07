rediff.com

PHOTOS: Shiv Sena felicitates U-19 World Cup winning captain

PHOTOS: Shiv Sena felicitates U-19 World Cup winning captain

Last updated on: February 07, 2018 15:39 IST

Prithvi Shaw

IMAGE: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray felicitates Prithvi Shaw. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Newly-crowned ICC U-19 World Champions, India, were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival.

 

And since then, several felicitations have been arranged.

Prithvi Shaw

 

On Wednesday, Prithvi Shaw, captain of World Cup winning team was felicitated by Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, in Mumbai. Aditya Thackeray was also present.

India lifted a record fourth U-19 World Cup trophy after an eight-wicket rout of Australia in the final at Mount Maunganui in New Zealand, underlining their dominant run in the tournament.

Rediff Sports Desk
