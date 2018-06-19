PHOTOS: England score ODI world record 481-6 vs Australia

Last updated on: June 19, 2018 23:04 IST

IMAGE: England's Jonny Bairstow acknowledges fans. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

England stormed to a world record 481 for six as they demolished Australia's bowling attack in the third match of their ODI series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday.

Jonny Bairstow's swahsbuckling 139 and a magnificent 147 by Alex Hales took England past the total of 444 for three they made against Pakistan, also at Trent Bridge, two years ago.

Captain Eoin Morgan joined in the fun as he struck a 21-ball half century -- the fastest by an England batsman in ODIs -- to become his country's leading one-day run scorer.

IMAGE: England's Alex Hales hits a six to pass 444 runs. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

It looked as though England would go past the 500-run barrier before a few late wickets caused the run flow to dry up slightly.

Highest totals in one-day internationals Following is a list of the highest totals in one-day international cricket after England amassed 481 for six against Australia in Nottingham on Tuesday: 481-6 - England (v Australia) in Nottingham, 2018

444-3 - England (v Pakistan) in Nottingham, 2016

443-9 - Sri Lanka (v Netherlands) in Amstelveen, 2006

439-2 - South Africa (v West Indies) in Johannesburg, 2015

438-9 - South Africa (v Australia) in Johannesburg, 2006

438-4 - South Africa (v India) in Mumbai, 2015

434-4 - Australia (v South Africa) in Johannesburg, 2006

418-5 - India (v West Indies) in Indore, 2011

418-5 - South Africa (v Zimbabwe) in Potchefstroom, 2006

417-6 - Australia (v Afghanistan) in Perth, 2015

IMAGE: England's Eoin Morgan celebrates reaching his half century. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

England failed to score any boundaries in the last four overs -- but before that they struck 21 sixes during an incredible display of strokeplay.

Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye suffered the worst punishment, his nine overs going for 100 runs.

Scorecard:

England:

Jason Roy run out 82 (61b, 7x4, 4x4)

Jonny Bairstow c Jhye Richardson b Agar 139 (92b, 15x4, 5x6)

Alex Hales c Agar b Jhye Richardson 147 (92b, 16x4,5x6)

Jos Buttler c Finch b Jhye Richardson 11 (12b, 1x6)

Eoin Morgan c Paine b Jhye Richardson 67 (30b, 3x4, 6x6)

Moeen Ali run out 11 (9b)

Joe Root not out 4 (6b)

David Willey 1 (1b)

Extras: 19 (b 1, lb 8, w 7, nb 3)

Total 481 (for six wickets in 50 overs)

Fall of wickets: 159-1, 310-2, 335-3, 459-4, 459-5, 480-6.

Bowling: Billy Stanlake 8-0-74-0, Jhye Richardson 10-1-92-3, Ashton Agar 10-0-70-1, Andrew Tye 9-0-100-0, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-21-0, Marcus Stoinis 8-0-85-0, Aaron Finch 1-0-7-0, D'Arcy Short 2-0-23-0.