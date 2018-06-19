rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: England score ODI world record 481-6 vs Australia

PHOTOS: England score ODI world record 481-6 vs Australia

Last updated on: June 19, 2018 23:04 IST

Jonny Bairstow

IMAGE: England's Jonny Bairstow acknowledges fans. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

England stormed to a world record 481 for six as they demolished Australia's bowling attack in the third match of their ODI series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday.

 

Jonny Bairstow's swahsbuckling 139 and a magnificent 147 by Alex Hales took England past the total of 444 for three they made against Pakistan, also at Trent Bridge, two years ago.

Captain Eoin Morgan joined in the fun as he struck a 21-ball half century -- the fastest by an England batsman in ODIs -- to become his country's leading one-day run scorer.

Alex Hales

IMAGE: England's Alex Hales hits a six to pass 444 runs. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

It looked as though England would go past the 500-run barrier before a few late wickets caused the run flow to dry up slightly.

Highest totals in one-day internationals

Following is a list of the highest totals in one-day international cricket after England amassed 481 for six against Australia in Nottingham on Tuesday:

  • 481-6 - England (v Australia) in Nottingham, 2018

  • 444-3 - England (v Pakistan) in Nottingham, 2016

  • 443-9 - Sri Lanka (v Netherlands) in Amstelveen, 2006

  • 439-2 - South Africa (v West Indies) in Johannesburg, 2015

  • 438-9 - South Africa (v Australia) in Johannesburg, 2006

  • 438-4 - South Africa (v India) in Mumbai, 2015

  • 434-4 - Australia (v South Africa) in Johannesburg, 2006

  • 418-5 - India (v West Indies) in Indore, 2011

  • 418-5 - South Africa (v Zimbabwe) in Potchefstroom, 2006

  • 417-6 - Australia (v Afghanistan) in Perth, 2015

Eoin Morgan

IMAGE: England's Eoin Morgan celebrates reaching his half century. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

England failed to score any boundaries in the last four overs -- but before that they struck 21 sixes during an incredible display of strokeplay.

Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye suffered the worst punishment, his nine overs going for 100 runs.

Scorecard:

England:

Jason Roy run out 82 (61b, 7x4, 4x4)

Jonny Bairstow c Jhye Richardson b Agar 139 (92b, 15x4, 5x6)

Alex Hales c Agar b Jhye Richardson 147 (92b, 16x4,5x6)

Jos Buttler c Finch b Jhye Richardson 11 (12b, 1x6)

Eoin Morgan c Paine b Jhye Richardson 67 (30b, 3x4, 6x6)

Moeen Ali run out 11 (9b)

Joe Root not out 4 (6b)

David Willey 1 (1b)

Extras: 19 (b 1, lb 8, w 7, nb 3)

Total 481 (for six wickets in 50 overs)

Fall of wickets: 159-1, 310-2, 335-3, 459-4, 459-5, 480-6.

Bowling: Billy Stanlake 8-0-74-0, Jhye Richardson 10-1-92-3, Ashton Agar 10-0-70-1, Andrew Tye 9-0-100-0, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-21-0, Marcus Stoinis 8-0-85-0, Aaron Finch 1-0-7-0, D'Arcy Short 2-0-23-0.

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Jhye Richardson, England, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Alex Hales
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use