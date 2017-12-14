rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Stokes finally hits form in New Zealand

PHOTOS: Stokes finally hits form in New Zealand

December 14, 2017 12:14 IST

The 26-year-old smashed seven sixes and six fours in his 47-ball 93 in Canterbury's domestic Twenty20 match against Otago.

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes of Canterbury bats during the Supersmash Twenty20 match against Otago. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Banned England cricketer Ben Stokes finally found some form while playing in New Zealand as he smashed 93 in Canterbury's domestic Twenty20 match against Otago in Christchurch on Thursday.

 

Stokes has signed a short-term contract with Canterbury after being banned from the England team by the country's cricket board pending the outcome of a police investigation into an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes bowls. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

The 26-year-old smashed seven sixes and six fours in his 47-ball innings at Hagley Oval as the home team scored 217 for nine in their 20 overs.

The England all-rounder, who was born in Christchurch, had struggled in his few appearances for Canterbury so far, scoring just 36 runs in his three one-day matches and taking one wicket.

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes hits out. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Stokes also took a catch and finished with figures of 1-17 from two overs as Canterbury won the game by 134 runs with New Zealand leg-spinner Todd Astle taking 3-18 in 2.4 overs.

Source:
© Copyright 2017 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Ben Stokes of Canterbury, IMAGE, New Zealand, Otago, England
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use