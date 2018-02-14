rediff.com

Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS, 5th ODI: India comprehensively beat SA for historic series win

PHOTOS, 5th ODI: India comprehensively beat SA for historic series win

February 14, 2018 00:44 IST

India scripted history on Tuesday after winning their first ever away series against South Africa, across all formats, winning the fifth One-Day International by 73 runs and taking an unassailable lead of 4-1 in the six-match series.

Riding on Rohit Sharma's 115 off 126 balls, India scored 274/7 and then bowled out South Africa for 201 in 42.2 overs.

 

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, with figures of 4 for 57.

For the hosts, opener Amla was the only batsmen who put a semblance of a fight, up the order, scoring a fighting (71 off 92 balls) and then keeper Heinrich Klaasen tried to up the ante later in the innings with a quickfire 39 off 42 deliveries.

But India took wickets at regular intervals to peg back to hosts and ultimately win the match and claim the series 4-1.

With this win, India also seal the No 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

Images from the 5th ODI played at at the St George's Park Cricket Ground in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday

India captain Virat Kohli is ecstatic after winning the match

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli is ecstatic after winning the match. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Tabraiz Shamsi

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Tabraiz Shamsi. Photograph: BCCI

David Miller is bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal 

IMAGE: David Miller is bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Hashim Amla acknowledges the crowd on completing his half century

IMAGE: Hashim Amla acknowledges the crowd on completing his half century. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma celebrates on reaching his match-winning century

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates on reaching his match-winning century. Photograph: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Virat Kohli watches as the bails are removed and he is run out

IMAGE: Virat Kohli watches as the bails are removed and he is run out. Photograph: BCCI

Lungi Ngidi (right) celebrates with teammates on claiming the wicket of Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi (right) celebrates with teammates on claiming the wicket of Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Kagiso Rabada celebrates as Ajinkya Rahane is run out

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates as Ajinkya Rahane is run out. Photograph: BCCI
