PHOTOS, 5th ODI: India comprehensively beat SA for historic series win

February 14, 2018 00:44 IST

India scripted history on Tuesday after winning their first ever away series against South Africa, across all formats, winning the fifth One-Day International by 73 runs and taking an unassailable lead of 4-1 in the six-match series.

Riding on Rohit Sharma's 115 off 126 balls, India scored 274/7 and then bowled out South Africa for 201 in 42.2 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, with figures of 4 for 57.

For the hosts, opener Amla was the only batsmen who put a semblance of a fight, up the order, scoring a fighting (71 off 92 balls) and then keeper Heinrich Klaasen tried to up the ante later in the innings with a quickfire 39 off 42 deliveries.

But India took wickets at regular intervals to peg back to hosts and ultimately win the match and claim the series 4-1.

With this win, India also seal the No 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

Images from the 5th ODI played at at the St George's Park Cricket Ground in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli is ecstatic after winning the match. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Tabraiz Shamsi. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: David Miller is bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images/Getty Images

IMAGE: Hashim Amla acknowledges the crowd on completing his half century. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates on reaching his match-winning century. Photograph: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images/Getty Images

IMAGE: Virat Kohli watches as the bails are removed and he is run out. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi (right) celebrates with teammates on claiming the wicket of Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates as Ajinkya Rahane is run out. Photograph: BCCI