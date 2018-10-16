MCA members approach HC over moving of Ind-WI ODI

October 16, 2018 22:37 IST

IMAGE: The Mumbai Cricket Association's Wankhede stadium. Photograph: BCCI

Two members of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) approached the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, challenging the BCCI's decision to shift the October 29 India-West Indies One-Day International match to Brabourne Stadium.

The BCCI, last Friday shifted the match from the Wankhede Stadium to the Brabourne Stadium (owned by the Cricket Club of India), after the MCA cited financial constraints in hosting the tie.

Sanjay Naik and Ravi Savant filed the petition challenging the cricket board's decision, saying it was illegal and arbitrary and passed without giving notice to the MCA.

The petition is likely to be heard by a division bench headed by Justice B R Gavai Wednesday.

The petition claimed that CCI was not equipped to hold an international match as it usually hosts only practice games.

The CCI last hosted an ODI in 2006 and a Test match in 2009 when India took on Sri Lanka.