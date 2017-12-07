MCA managing committee gives nod to implement Lodha reforms

December 07, 2017 21:29 IST

IMAGE: Justice Rajendra Mal Lodha, centre, chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee with member Justice Ashok Bhan, left, and Justice RV Raveendran. Photograph: PTI

Managing committee of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has agreed to adopt the recommendations of the Justice R M Lodha committee.

"In a recent meeting held here, managing committee of the MCA agreed to implement the Lodha committee recommendations and also decided to implement any modifications, the (Supreme) court may order in future," MCA president Abhay Apte said.

"We want to stabilise the association financially...how long we can continue with the status quo.

For last one and a half years, they have stopped the funds and we now want to be financially stable. Stalemate should be resolved," Apte said.

Following the managing committee's approval, the resolution (to adopt Lodha panel reforms) will now be placed before the general body of the Association, which is likely to be meet this month.

The Supreme Court had asked state cricket associations to implement the reforms suggested by the Justice Lodha committee.