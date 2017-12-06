'No truth to Virat, Anushka wedding rumours'

Last updated on: December 06, 2017 22:24 IST

Reports of actor Anushka Sharma getting married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli next week are untrue, the Bollywood star's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The denial came after several TV channels reported that the couple was likely to tie the knot between December 11-13 in Milan.

"There is absolutely no truth to it (rumours of marriage)," Anushka's spokesperson said.

In October, a newspaper had reported that an Italian wedding may be on the cards for the couple.

Earlier, IBC24 News had tweeted earlier in the day that Kohli and Anushka are scheduled to exchange vows on the December 9, 10 and 11.

Citing fatigue, Kohli asked BCCI to excuse him from the ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka that will begin on December 10.

It was reported in October that Kohli had written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India asking for a break in December for personal reasons which sources claimed was to get married to Anushka.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Photograph: Pradeep Bhandekar