Jaffer's century helps Vidarbha dominate Day 1 of Irani Cup

March 14, 2018 19:20 IST

IMAGE: Vidarbha batsman Wasim Jaffer. Photograph: PTI

Domestic doyen Wasim Jaffer showed his mastery with a 53rd first-class hundred in Vidarbha's 289 for two against Rest of India on the opening day of the Irani Cup, which witnessed an out-of-sorts Ravichandran Ashwin trying his hand at bowling leg breaks, in Nagpur, on Wednesday.



The Ranji Trophy champions were hardly bothered by the Rest of India bowlers on a placid Jamtha track as the 40-year-old Jaffer remained unbeaten on 113 off 166 balls with 16 boundaries and a six to his credit. He was as regal in his strokeplay as he has always been, becoming the highest ever run-getter in the history of Irani Cup.

Jaffer, who was appearing in his 242nd first-class matches, has now played 12 Irani Cup games (mostly for Mumbai, a few for Rest of India and now for Vidarbha) with over 1000 runs -- the tally is more than the top-5 that includes legends such as Gundappa Vishwanath, Dilip Vengsarkar and Sunil Gavaskar.



Ashwin's figures of 25-1-66-1 won't tell the story about him being largely ineffective primarily due to lack of assistance from the track.



In between, Ashwin tried bowling leg-breaks, but Jaffer and Vidarbha skipper Faiz Fazal (89) negotiated him without much difficulty.



The more variations Ashwin tried, the more he looked out of place. The leg-breaks didn't turn and Jaffer at times would just lean on the back foot and tap it away. When he tried to flight the ball, Jaffer and opener Sanjay Ramaswamy (53) would come down the track to negate it.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin tries his hand at leg spin. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter



The most disappointing aspect of Ashwin's bowling was lack of venom in his off-breaks as there was hardly any visible turn off the pitch.



The successful opening pair of Fazal and Ramaswamy once again showed why they had made such a big impact in Vidarbha's Ranji triumph, adding 101 runs for the opening stand.



Ramaswamy, in fact, hit a big straight six off left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, apart from six boundaries.



Fazal was more dogged in his approach, something that got him 900 runs in the Ranji season.



Ramaswamy was finally dismissed after lunch, trying to work Jayant Yadav on the leg-side and offering a simple catch to Ravikumar Samarth at short mid-wicket.



Once Jaffer came in, he showed why he belongs to a different league.



The first short ball from Jayant Yadav was pulled for a boundary and the next was through square.



Navdeep Saini was cover driven and then came the Jaffer patented whip off his pads to the mid-wicket boundary. He also repeated the shot against Siddarth Kaul. With 70 off his 113 coming in boundaries, he showed time and again as to why he will forever remain one of India's finest first-class batsmen.



He brought up his sixth consecutive half-century in Irani Cup courtesy of a thickish edge over slips off Jayant got him to his century. In the process, he added 118 runs with Fazal for the second wicket and another 72 for the unbroken third wicket with Ganesh Sathish (29 not out).



Brief Scores:



Vidarbha 289 for two in 90 overs (Wasim Jaffer 113 not out, Faiz Fazal 89, Sanjay Ramaswamy 53).