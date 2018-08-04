Ishant Sharma fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

August 04, 2018 16:52 IST

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma celebrates a wicket with teammates. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

India’s Ishant Sharma has been fined 15 per cent of his match and has also received one demerit point after being found guilty of breaching a Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct during the third day’s play in the first Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) wrote in a statement on Saturday.

The fast bowler, who picked five wickets in the second innings, was found to have violated Article 2.1.7 of the code, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an international match”.

The incident happened during the first session’s play on Friday when Sharma celebrated the dismissal of Dawid Malan in close proximity to him, an action which in the view of the match officials had the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the departing batsman.

After the day’s play, Sharma admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match RefereeJeff Crowe.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus, all from the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, as well as fourth umpire Tim Robinson.