rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2009: ED slaps Rs 121-crore penalty on BCCI

IPL 2009: ED slaps Rs 121-crore penalty on BCCI

May 31, 2018 21:05 IST

Lalit Modi

IMAGE: Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi. Photograph: Getty Images

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday slapped a penalty of over Rs 121 crore on the Board of Control for Cricket in India, its former boss Narayanswami Srinivasan, former Indian Premier League commissioner Lalit Modi and others for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) during the second edition of the IPL in 2009, officials said.

 

A special director of the central probe agency here levied a penalty of Rs 82.66 crore on the BCCI, Rs 11.53 crore on its former chairman Srinivasan, Rs 10.65 crore on ex-IPL commissioner Modi, Rs 9.72 crore on former BCCI treasurer M P Pandove and Rs 7 crore on the State Bank of Travancore (now merged with the SBI).

The total penalty amount was Rs 121.56 crore, they said.    

The ED was investigating the case for the alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Act (FEMA) in transferring over Rs 243 crore out of the country to host the 2009 IPL in South Africa.

The FEMA order stated that this transfer of funds was in alleged violation of the RBI guidelines meant for transferring funds abroad.

The order asked the accused to deposit the fine amount in the government exchequer within 45 days time.

The IPL, which began in 2008, saw its 11th edition wrapping up recently.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: IPL, FEMA, Board of Control for Cricket in India, Lalit Modi, State Bank of Travancore
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use