India U-19 eye victory against Sri Lanka

July 19, 2018 20:15 IST

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar in action. Photograph: SLC/Twitter

India U-19 gave themselves time to force a result after leaving Sri Lanka 168 runs behind their mammoth first-innings total of 589 on the third and penultimate day of the first Youth Test in Colombo.

The Sri Lankans were left with seven wickets to save the game hours after Ayush Badoni, batting at number seven, slammed an unbeaten 185 to help India U-19 to a position of strength.

After bowling out Sri Lanka U-19 for 244, India rode centuries from Badoni and opener Atharwa Taide (113) to score close to 600 runs and grab a first-innings lead of 345.

In their second essay, the hosts dished out a much better performance, with centurion Nishan Madushka (104) leading the way with his fluent knock.

IMAGE: Nishan Madushka celebrates. Photograph: SLC/Twitter

Before that, Badoni, beginning the day on 107, continued from where he had left last evening and scored at will.

Badoni struck 19 boundaries and four sixes during his 205-ball run knock at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground.

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, who grabbed the limelight after a tidy spell on his India U-19 debut, failed to get off the mark with the bat.

Arjun faced 11 deliveries before being dismissed by Shashika Dulshan.

However, his teammates have done enough to help the visitors to a strong position.

Off-spinner Kalhara Senarathne was the most successful bowler for Sri Lanka U-19, returning figures of 6/170 in 38.5 overs.

For India, Mohit Jangra picked up the three Sri Lankan wickets in their second innings.