Here's how England will line up for Lord's Test

August 08, 2018 19:18 IST

Rookie batsman Ollie Pope will replace Dawid Malan, while Moeen Ali or Chris Woakes will replace Ben Stokes.

IMAGE: Ollie Pope will bat at No. 4 during the second Test against India, starting at Lord's on Thursday. Photograph: Philip Brown/Getty Images

England captain Joe Root confirmed that rookie batsman Ollie Pope will make his debut against India in the second Test starting at Lord's on Thursday.

Root announced that Surrey batsman Pope will bat at No. 4, replacing left-hander Dawid Malan from the side that won the first game by 31 runs at Edgbaston last week.



Seamer Jamie Porter misses out from the initial 13-man squad, while one among Moeen Ali or Chris Woakes will replace Ben Stokes.

England's 12-man squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (w), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.