Ganguly sympathises with Smith, says he is no cheat

April 04, 2018 22:44 IST

Ganguly showed his support to the under-fire former Australian captain at the launch of his autobiography titled 'A Century is Not Enough' in Mumbai on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly launches his autobiography 'A century is not enough' alongside his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar and current India ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Former India skipper Saurav Ganguly on Wednesday backed Steve Smith, saying he sympathised with the former Australian captain and believed that whatever happened in the Cape Town Test was not cheating.

“I sympathise with Steve Smith. He is a fantastic player and hopefully he will come back and keep scoring runs for Australia, because I don't think it's cheating, actually I don't believe it is cheating,” an outspoken Ganguly said after launching his autobiography titled 'A Century is Not Enough'.

Smith and David Warner have been banned for one year for their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban by Cricket Australia (CA).

“I just wish them (Smith, Warner and Bancroft) luck and hopefully they come back and play well. It's not right to call it cheating, and I wish them luck, and come back and (play) well,” Ganguly later told reporters.

Smith had earller on Wednesday said that he won't challenge the ban imposed by CA.