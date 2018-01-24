rediff.com

Ganguly says Wanderers pitch 'unfair' on batsmen

January 24, 2018 22:51 IST

Sourav Ganguly

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said the pitch for the third Test between India and South Africa was unfair on the batsmen and called for ICC's intervention into the matter.

 

"To play Test cricket on this surface is unfair ...saw it in NZ in 2003 ...batsman have minimum chance ...ICC should look into it," tweeted Ganguly.

India were bowled for 187 on day one with Cheteshwar Pujar and captain Virat Kohli scoring fighting half-centuries.

South Africa were for six for one at stumps.

The pacers enjoyed bowling on the seaming surface with Kagiso Rabada taking three wickets, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Andile Phehlukwayo picking two each.

