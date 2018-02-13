rediff.com

Duminy stands in as skipper of South Africa T20 team

Duminy stands in as skipper of South Africa T20 team

February 13, 2018 17:02 IST

JP Duminy

IMAGE: JP Duminy of South Africa bats. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

JP Duminy will captain a South Africa Twenty20 squad with three new caps to take on India in three matches later this month, Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday.

 

Duminy replaces the injured Faf du Plessis as skipper as selector Linda Zondi said Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram and Imran Tahir would be rested but that AB de Villiers would play.

The new caps in the 14-man squad are batsman Christiaan Jonker, wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen and fast bowler Junior Dala.

South Africa host India in T20 clashes at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Feb. 18; in Pretoria on Feb. 21 and Cape Town three days later.

Squad: JP Duminy (captain), Farhaan Behardien, Junior Dala, AB de Villiers, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

