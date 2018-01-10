rediff.com

Dravid's son grabs eyeballs with hundred in school cricket

Dravid's son grabs eyeballs with hundred in school cricket

January 10, 2018 20:34 IST

Samit Dravid

IMAGE:  Like father like son, Samit Dravid.

Rahul Dravid's elder son Samit has attracted attention by scoring a century in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 Inter-School tournament.

 

Samit scored 150 for Mallya Aditi International School who beat Vivekananda School by a whopping 412 runs.

Another match-winning knock was played by son of former India spinner Sunil Joshi. Aryan smashed 154 and with Samittook their team to 500 for five in 50 overs. The opposition was bundled out for a paltry 88.

Samit had earlier grabbed eyeballs when he struck a 125 in U-14 school cricket two years ago.

Tags: Samit Dravid, Karnataka State Cricket Association, Mallya Aditi International School, Sunil Joshi, Rahul Dravid
 

