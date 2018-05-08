Don't miss Rohit Sharma's adorable message for his wife

May 08, 2018 10:08 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika. All Photographs: Courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma might not be hitting the heights that is expected of him in the Indian Premier League season 11 but his team is still in play-offs contention.

He is a star batsman of Indian cricket team and Ritika is his better-half, always by his side.

Their love story is full of romance.

The dashing batsman's latest post with his wife’s photograph reads, “I can see my today, tomorrow and future in those eyes.”

Cute, isn’t it?

Let’s take a look at their adorable photos!