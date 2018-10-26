Dhoni dropped from T20I series against Windies, Australia

Virat Kohli was rested from the three-match T20I series against the West Indies.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Friday dropped from India's 16-member teams for both the T20 International series against the West Indies and Australia later this year.
Captain Virat Kohli was rested from the three-match T20I series against the West Indies beginning on November 4.
Rohit Sharma will lead the team in Kohli's absence.
Kohli, however, returns for the four-match Test series against Australia later this year with the BCCI's selection committee naming a 18-member team for the important assignment.
He will also lead the side in the three T20 matches against Australia.
The selection panel also named a 15-member India A team for first four-day game against New Zealand A.
Team for three T20I match series against the West Indies:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.
Team for four Test series against Australia:
Virat Kohli (Captain), M Vijay, K L Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Team for three-match T20I series against Australia:
Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.
India A team for first four-day game against New Zealand A:
Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), M Vijay, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, R Gurbani, Vijay Shankar, K S Bharath.
this
Comment
article