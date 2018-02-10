Dhawan first Indian to score ton in 100th ODI

February 10, 2018 21:26 IST

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan scores century in landmark ODI. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, on Saturday, became the first Indian cricketer to score a century in his 100th One-day International in Johannesburg.

Dhawan reached the landmark during the fourth ODI of the six-match series against South Africa at the Wanderers.

The 32-year-old, who made his ODI debut in 2010 against Australia, notched up his 13th century off 99 balls to become the ninth batsman overall to etch his name in record books.

The left-handed batsman slammed two sixes and 10 fours during the course of his first century in South Africa.

Former captain Sourav Ganguly came close to scoring a century in his 100th ODI before falling for 97 in the 1999 World Cup game against the same opponents.

Dhawan had scored 35, 51 not out and 76 in the first three ODIs of the series, in which the visitors have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Australian opener David Warner was the last batsman to achieve the landmark, scoring a ton against India in September last year.