Dale Steyn faces another injury lay-off

August 21, 2018 10:38 IST

IMAGE: South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn. Photograph: BCCI

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn could be set for another stint on the sidelines after picking up a groin injury in a county cricket match on Monday.

The 35-year-old, who will undergo an examination of the problem on Tuesday, was unable to complete his 11th over for Hampshire against Nottinghamshire at Southampton and was forced to leave the field.

Steyn has had a horrible run of injuries over the last two years, hampering his bid to become South Africa's record Test wicket-taker, though he did equal the record in Sri Lanka last month.

Steyn and Shaun Pollock have each taken 421 Test wickets.

A serious shoulder injury kept him out for most of last year before a heel problem sustained in his comeback test against India in February sidelined him once more.