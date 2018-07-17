Cook hits century to keep India 'A' at bay

July 17, 2018 01:13 IST

IMAGE: Alastair Cook hit an unbeaten century for England Lions against India 'A'. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The seasoned Alastair Cook warmed up for next month's Test series against India with an unbeaten century as England Lions made a solid start against India 'A' on Day 1 of the four-day unofficial Test, in Worcester, on Monday.

Opting to bat, England Lions reached 290 for two in 84 overs at the County Ground.



The former England captain, who is part of a strong England Lions XI featuring six Test players, reached his hundred from 173 balls.



At stumps on the opening day , Cook was unbeaten on 145 from 229 balls, having hit 21 fours.



Leading the side, opener Rory Burns (5) was dismissed early, allowing fellow England hopeful Nick Gubbins to join Cook at the crease in the fourth over.



The duo of Cook and Gubbins put on 155 runs for the second wicket before the younger player fell to Ankit Rajpoot for 73 in the afternoon session. Gubbins hit seven fours and a six while facing 155 balls.



Cook was then involved in a century partnership with another current Test player, Dawid Malan, who was unbeaten on 48 at stumps.



The left-handed Cook eased his way through the nineties and went to three figures with a boundary off Navdeep Saini in the 68th over.



For India India 'A', pacers Rajpoot and Saini picked up a wicket each on a day when wickets were hard to come by.