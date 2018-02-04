Chahal-Yadav partnership takes India to top spot

Last updated on: February 04, 2018 20:10 IST

India displace SA off perch to become No 1 team in ODIs

IMAGE: With career-best figures of 5-22, Yuzvendra Chahal was name Man-of-the-match in the 2nd ODI against South Africa at Supersport Park Cricket Ground in Centurion on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India registered an emphatic nine-wicket victory over South Africa following wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's maiden five-wicket haul in the second ODI of the six-match series at the SuperSportPark in Centurion on Sunday.

India chased the lowest home target of a 119-run posted by South Africa, in just 20.3 overs for the loss of one wicket to take a 2-0 series lead.

With this victory, India have reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI cricket rankings.

India’s wrist-spinner duo of Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav ripped through South African batting line-up as the two claimed eight wickets in total.

Chahal and Yadav finished with their maiden five and three-wicket hauls respectively.

Chahal and Yadav's performances had historic significance as well, becoming only the second spin pairing to pick up three-plus wickets each in the same innings.

West Indies' Carl Hooper and Keith Arthurton had previously shared six wickets at Bloemfontein in 1999.

India got into no fuss while chasing the target as Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli scored comfortable 51 and 46 runs following the early departure of Rohit Sharma on 15.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Aiden Markram on Sunday. Photograph: James Oatway/Reuters

Put in to bat, South Africa, openers Hashim Amla (23) and Quinton de Kock (20) were dismissed after 10 overs, following a watchful start.

While the Indian pacers -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/19) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/12) -- were on the money with their line and length, the Proteas' openers were more watchful and wary of losing wickets early on.

The duo nearly negotiated the first 10 overs safely, as Hardik Pandya (0/34) once again proved to be expensive in his opening spell.

Experienced campaigner JP Duminy also struggled in his innings of 25.

Debutant Khaya Zondo, who replaced injured captain Faf du Plessis, also scored 25 and Chris Morris struck 14 before the three were dismissed by Chahal.

Earlier, Aiden Markram became the second-youngest ODI skipper for South Africa.

Knowing the nature of the pitch, South Africa also included chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi in place of all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.