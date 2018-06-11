rediff.com

Can cricket become a global game? Here's Tendulkar's opinion

Can cricket become a global game? Here's Tendulkar's opinion

June 11, 2018 20:09 IST

Tendulkar wants more opportunities for minnows after Scotland win

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Scotland's historic win over England has led to praise from Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who has called for the sport's second-tier teams to get more opportunities to prove themselves against top sides.

Scotland, who failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup after the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to limit the tournament to 10 teams, recorded their biggest victory when they beat England, the top-ranked One-day international team, by six runs on Sunday.

"Cricket has all the ingredients to become a global game," Tendulkar said on Twitter after Scotland's shock win.

Scotland

IMAGE: Scotland's Mark Watt celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of England's Sam Billings. He was the pick of the Scotland bowlers with figures of 3 for 55. Photograph: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

"Teams with massive potential like Afghanistan, Ireland, Scotland along with many others have to be given more opportunities to play against the more experienced teams. Best way to provide great exposure."

The former batsman's comments also follow Afghanistan's dominant twenty20 series win over Bangladesh earlier this month and Ireland's narrow defeat by Pakistan in a solitary test match in May.

Scotland can continue their fine form when they face Pakistan in a two-match twenty20 international series, starting on Tuesday.

England will be keen to bounce back from the defeat when they begin their five-match ODI series against Australia on Wednesday.

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
