Australia coach Lehmann to resign after South Africa Test

Last updated on: March 29, 2018 18:07 IST

'I'm ultimately responsible for the culture of the team'

Darren Lehmann

IMAGE:  Darren Lehmann look on during a nets session. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann said on Thursday he will step down after this week's Test match against South Africa, partly because of abuse his family received over a ball-tampering scandal that has rocked the sport.

 

In an emotional media briefing, Lehmann said his decision was voluntary.

Cricket Australia cleared him of wrongdoing this week following an investigation that saw sacked captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner banned for 12 months.

Lehman made his decision after watching emotional news conferences by Smith and Cameron Bancroft on Thursday.

"After viewing Steve and Cameron's hurting, it's only fair that I make this decision," said Lehmann. "I'm ultimately responsible for the culture of the team."

"This will allow cricket Australia to complete a full review into the team and allow them to implement changes to regain the trust of the Australian public, this is the right thing for Australian cricket."

"It's been a wonderful experience coaching the Australian cricket team. I hope the team rebuilds from this and the Australian public finds it in their hearts to forgive these young men."

