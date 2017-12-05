Australia regret not enforcing follow-on as England sniff win

December 05, 2017 18:40 IST

IMAGE: Australia's Shaun Marsh is bowled by England pacer Chris Woakes during day four of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Tuesday. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Australia had little choice but to regret their decision not to force England to bat again after the tourists took the second Ashes Test into a fifth day, bowling coach David Saker conceded on Tuesday.

Australian captain Smith could have enforced the follow-on when England made 227 in reply to Australia's 442-8 declared on Monday but decided to send his openers out to face England's attack in the night session.

A resurgent England bowling unit make early inroads under the Adelaide lights and finished the job in the sunshine on Tuesday, dismissing the Australians for 138.

Only South Africa captain Dudley Nourse against Australia in 1950 had previously lost a Test after failing to enforce the follow-on but Smith could join him with England 178 runs from victory with six wickets in hand.

"I think we're still reasonably confident, obviously the last two days haven't gone to plan but I think we're still in front of the game," said Australia bowling coach David Saker.

"But it's getting closer and closer and Joe's batting has played a large part in that.

Anderson and Woakes (4-36) had fired England's resurgence when they did the lion's share of the work of dismissing the Australians for 138 at tea with a brilliant display of seam bowling.

"In hindsight it probably is (a regret)," Saker told reporters.

"There's probably different reasons why you'd go out and have a bat. One, is to give your bowlers a rest but it's also to give the opposition bowlers another go because it's a five-game series and it can have an impact if you get some overs in them.

"We probably didn't think it was going to move around like it did. It was tough but Jimmy (Anderson) was magnificent."

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates taking five wickets. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Anderson took 5-43 in Australia's second innings after getting the pink ball moving and England captain Joe Root marshalled the run chase with 67 not out.

Saker, who spent five years as England bowling coach, said Australia were still in a strong position to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

"I'm confident tomorrow morning, if it's a nice day, our bowlers can still get the job done," he said.

"I'd back them to get the job done more often than not in those conditions."

Australia will have to do it without any DRS referrals, however, after Smith used up both the unsuccessful reviews each team is allowed in each innings on Tuesday.

Saker said Smith would neither be dwelling on the failed referrals nor the decision not to enforce the follow-on.

"He's a very determined guy so he'll think about things tonight and make sure when we turn up we'll be right to play," he said.

"He's obviously frustrated about with what's happened but I don't think he's ruing the decision. I think he'll be positive tomorrow and the whole dressing-room will be positive we're in a better position than they are."

Anderson said the visitors were confident of levelling the series.

"We're delighted to be in a position to have any chance of winning the game," said Anderson, whose 5-43 gave him his first five-wicket haul in Australia.

"There's a huge amount of work to do but we're in with a chance, which we didn't think we would be after the first couple of days. It would be huge for us."